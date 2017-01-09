FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Berentzen-gruppe secures early refinancing of its corporate bond
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 9, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Berentzen-gruppe secures early refinancing of its corporate bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Secures early refinancing of its corporate bond

* Exploits favourable financing environment to replace corporate bond (50.0 million euros ($52.74 million)) maturing in October 2017 by a syndicated loan arranged by Deutsche Postbank AG as consortium leader

* After repayment of corporate bond, volume of borrowing was just about halved to 25.5 million euros in line with needs

* CFO Ralf Brühöfner anticipates a significant decrease in annual financing costs from Autumn 2017 onwards with associated positive effects on cash flow and financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.