7 months ago
BRIEF-Nanogate completes Jay Plastics deal, comments on FY 2017 outlook
January 9, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Nanogate completes Jay Plastics deal, comments on FY 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nanogate AG :

* Transaction to acquire the majority of Jay Plastics completed

* Jump in sales and higher profitability expected as early as 2017

* As early as this year, sales are expected to increase to more than 150 million euros ($158 million), as had already been announced by group when signing agreement

* EBITDA is also expected to improve in 2017, despite costs of transaction and integration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

