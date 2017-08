Jan 10 (Reuters) - Umicore SA :

* Umicore acquires nmc battery material patents from 3M

* Umicore takes over all rights and responsibilities with existing licensees of 3M

* Patents collectively cover South Korea, China, Japan, Europe and United States and have a validity of between 2021 and 2024