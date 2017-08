Jan 11 (Reuters) - Marsella Holdings S.à r.l.:

* Marsella Holdings S.à r.l.: Standard industries secures 73.3 percent of Braas Monier shares at close of initial acceptance period

* Standard industries - additional two-week acceptance period expect to begin Jan. 12, 2017 and expire Jan. 25, 2017