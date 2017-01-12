FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Agrana 9-month EBIT up 26.6 pct at 137.7 mln euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Agrana 9-month EBIT up 26.6 pct at 137.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* EBIT up 26.6 pct year-on-year after three financial quarters to 137.7 million euros ($146.09 million)

* In first three quarters of 2016|17 financial year achieved year-on-year growth of 3.1 pct in group revenue to 1,967.5 million euros

* All three segments contributed to significant earnings improvement

* For full 2016|17 financial year, Agrana continues to expect a moderate increase in group revenue and a significant improvement in EBIT

* 9-month profit for the period 95.2 million euros versus 81.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.