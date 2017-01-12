BRIEF-SuperGroup announces 10.4 pct rise in H1 pretax profit

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SuperGroup Plc

* H1 pretax profit 12.7 million stg versus 11.5 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue rose 31.1 percent to 334 million stg

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 8.8 percent to 21 million stg

* Interim dividend 7.8 penceper share

* Favourable currency movements contributed approximately one-third to revenue growth

* Good progress in North America, with improved sales in all channels and strong performance in new stores

* Good progress in North America, with improved sales in all channels and strong performance in new stores

* China development in-line with business plan with three initial stores trading