FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SuperGroup announces 10.4 pct rise in H1 pretax profit
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SuperGroup announces 10.4 pct rise in H1 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SuperGroup Plc

* H1 pretax profit 12.7 million stg versus 11.5 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue rose 31.1 percent to 334 million stg

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 8.8 percent to 21 million stg

* Interim dividend 7.8 penceper share

* Favourable currency movements contributed approximately one-third to revenue growth

* Good progress in North America, with improved sales in all channels and strong performance in new stores

* China development in-line with business plan with three initial stores trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.