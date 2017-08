Jan 12 (Reuters) - Helma Eigenheimbau AG :

* Reports 10th consecutive new order intake record: 2016 new order intake up 6.5 pct to 286.8 million euros ($305.04 million)

* Group commands a very good starting position to continue tangible revenue and earnings growth in 2017 financial year

* Planned switch to Deutsche Börse's new SME listing segment