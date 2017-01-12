BRIEF-Unified Messaging Systems: Cancellation of contract

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa :

* Entered into a contract with The National Police of Denmark regarding delivery and maintenance of a system for emergency communication on February 8, 2016

* The National Police have informed UMS that the contract has been canceled due to deadlines specified in the tender documents having been exceeded

* The National Police of Denmark notes that the cancellation has no effect on other forms of cooperation and other contracts between the National Police and UMS