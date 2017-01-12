FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Unified Messaging Systems: Cancellation of contract
January 12, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Unified Messaging Systems: Cancellation of contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa :

* Entered into a contract with The National Police of Denmark regarding delivery and maintenance of a system for emergency communication on February 8, 2016

* The National Police have informed UMS that the contract has been canceled due to deadlines specified in the tender documents having been exceeded

* The National Police of Denmark notes that the cancellation has no effect on other forms of cooperation and other contracts between the National Police and UMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

