BRIEF-Link Mobility intends to acquire didimo Servicios Móviles SL

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Intends to acquire all shares in parent company Didimo Servicios Móviles Sl from founder and ceo of Didimo Servicios Móviles Carlos Cadenas and his partners.

* Agreed enterprise value of Didimo is 7.3 million euros ($7.75 million)

* Cash part of transaction will thus be fully financed through Link's corporate funds.

* Transaction is expected to close on or about March 31 2017. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9417 euros)