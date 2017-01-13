FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Link Mobility intends to acquire didimo Servicios Móviles SL
#IT Services & Consulting
January 13, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility intends to acquire didimo Servicios Móviles SL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Intends to acquire all shares in parent company Didimo Servicios Móviles Sl from founder and ceo of Didimo Servicios Móviles Carlos Cadenas and his partners.

* Agreed enterprise value of Didimo is 7.3 million euros ($7.75 million)

* Cash part of transaction will thus be fully financed through Link's corporate funds.

* Transaction is expected to close on or about March 31 2017. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

