FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Skanska wins 750 mln SEK freeway order in the US
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Skanska wins 750 mln SEK freeway order in the US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska upgrades freeway in san diego, usa, for usd 88m, about sek 750m

* Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with Flatiron, Stacy and Witbeck, signed a contract with the California Department of Transportation to construct two segments of the Interstate 5 North Coast Corridor Phase 1 Project

* The total contract is worth USD 220M. Skanska USA Civil will include its share of the contract worth USD 88M, about SEK 750M, in the order bookings for the fourth quarter 2016

* Construction of the project will begin in early 2017 with completion scheduled for late 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.