BRIEF-SinnerSchrader Q1 EBITA up at EUR 1.3 mln

Jan 13 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG :

* First financial quarter of 2016/2017: EBITA improved by more than 50 pct over previous year, order books back up revenue forecast

* In Q1 (Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2016), the group generated net revenue of 13.3 million euros ($14.14 million)

* In Q1 generated an operating result (EBITA) of around 1.3 million euros and net income of 0.9 million euros

* Q1 EBITA and net income have improved by more than 50 per cent in comparison to figures for Q1 of 2015/2016

* Is confident that it will achieve its forecast for financial year

* Sees FY revenue of more than 56 million euros, EBITA in range of 5.8 to 5.9 million euros and net income of at least 4 million euros, or 0.35 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)