7 months ago
BRIEF-Stockmann sales for full year 2016 down by 5.3%
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stockmann sales for full year 2016 down by 5.3%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Sales for full year 2016 were down by 5.3 per cent and amounted to 1.17 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in continuing product areas and businesses

* Sales in December amounted to 133.1 million euros in continuing product areas and businesses, which is 8.8 per cent lower than a year ago

* Says "will achieve a slightly positive operating result in 2016 after two loss-making years" Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

