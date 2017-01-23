FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia Pharma says to move veterinary assets to United States
January 23, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oasmia Pharma says to move veterinary assets to United States

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical :

* Says announces strategic move to bolster efforts for its Veterinary Division

* Says plans to move all of company's veterinary assets including Paccal Vet and Doxophos Vet, to United States for further development and commercialization efforts

* Says key objective within veterinary medicine is to successfully transition the products on a broader scale to a larger number of veterinary clinics

* Clinical program with Doxophos Vet is ongoing, with the expectation to communicate the results from a proof of concept study during the spring of 2017

* Says anticipates that changing the treatment regime of Paccal Vet-CA1 by lowering the dose to reduce side effects and improve comfort for companion animals, the product will become far more attractive to veterinarians and pet owners.

* Says in order to achieve this goal, the Company has withdrawn its current label which is conditionally approved and plan to initiate a new study confirming the changed dosing regimen.

* These strategic changes are expected to be implemented during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

