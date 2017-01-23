BRIEF-Trelleborg acquires seal distributor

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab

* Trelleborg acquires seal distributor for expansion within the chemical transportation sub segment

* Has, through business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, signed an agreement to acquire the privately owned U.S.-based Carolina Seal Inc

* Says business has its office and warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has annual sales of approximately 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.65 million)

* Says transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2017

* Says business specializes in the distribution of polymer seals such as O-rings, hydraulic seals and specialty kitting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8429 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)