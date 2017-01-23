FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics Inc.
January 23, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc

* As part of transaction, biotest will contribute 11.5 million euros ($12.34 million) in cash as well as a 14 million euros loan

* EBIT of continued operations is expected to improve by approx. 30 million euros in fiscal year 2016

* In addition, Biotest will contribute up to 11.5 million euros towards a future capital increase of adma on equal terms as third party investors

* Transaction is expected to close during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

