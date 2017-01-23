BRIEF-bet-at-home.com ag increases operating results guidance for FY 2016

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bet At Home Com Ag :

* Increase of operating results guidance for fiscal year 2016 after strong development in fourth quarter

* Preliminary figures for 2016 financial year indicate that primary EBITDA expectations of 30.0 million euros ($32.21 million) within bet-at-home.com AG group were exceeded

* EBITDA in financial year 2016 will be approximately at a level of 33 million euros

* In contrast to primary guidance on gross gaming revenue (GGR) of 134.0 million euros in 2016 financial year, GGR will be approximately at 138 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)