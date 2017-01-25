BRIEF-DEMIRE sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount

Jan 25 (Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount

* Sold a portfolio of 84 non-strategic properties and part of a property located in Darmstadt for a total of 21.6 million euros ($23.16 million)

* Properties were each sold at values below 500,000 euros

* Total sale price for properties exceeded properties' fair value by more than 3 million euros and roughly 16 percent above current market value

* Property sales will be recognised in 2016 financial year

* Transaction resulted in a significant decline in number of properties held by DEMIRE Group, bringing total from 178 to 94