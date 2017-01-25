FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-DEMIRE sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount

* Sold a portfolio of 84 non-strategic properties and part of a property located in Darmstadt for a total of 21.6 million euros ($23.16 million)

* Properties were each sold at values below 500,000 euros

* Total sale price for properties exceeded properties' fair value by more than 3 million euros and roughly 16 percent above current market value

* Property sales will be recognised in 2016 financial year

* Transaction resulted in a significant decline in number of properties held by DEMIRE Group, bringing total from 178 to 94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

