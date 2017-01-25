FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DATAGROUP FY net profit up 16 pct to EUR 5.7 mln, proposes dividend

Jan 25 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE :

* Proposes higher dividend after record earnings in FY 2015/2016

* Dividend to rise from 25 to 30 cents

* Revenue grew strongly by 11 percent to 174.9 million euros ($187.51 million) in FY 2015/2016 (previous year 157.6 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped 32 percent to 12.7 million euros (previous year 9.6 million euros)

* FY EBITDA rose clearly disproportionately by 25 percent to 19.1 million euros (previous year: 15.3 million euros)

* Management anticipates strong growth in revenue and operating earnings in current FY 2016/2017. Revenue is expected to grow to over 200 million euros and EBITDA to over 20 million euros

* FY net profit grew strongly to 5.7 million euros (previous year: 4.9 million euros, +16 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

