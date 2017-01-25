FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cohort says unit selected for Metropolitan Police Service's contract
January 25, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cohort says unit selected for Metropolitan Police Service's contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cohort Plc :

* Contract announcement

* Subsidiary mass has been selected to deliver Metropolitan Police Service's ('MPS') Digital Forensics Managed Service

* Confirmation of final contract terms will now take place and signing of contract will be subject to this reaching a successful conclusion.

* Contract is expected to have a seven-year duration and a value of approximately £15m, with option to extend for a further three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

