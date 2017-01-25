FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kontron: Thomas Riegler resigns from management board position
January 25, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kontron: Thomas Riegler resigns from management board position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :

* Finance and Chief Restructuring Officer dr. Thomas Riegler resigns from office by mutual agreement after securing refinancing

* Thomas Riegler informed supervisory board of Kontron AG that he will resign from his management board position with effect from Jan. 31, 2017.

* Stefan Franke, head of finance at Kontron, who has been with kontron for nearly three years takes over responsabilties

* Appointment of a new member of management board is planned to be decided shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

