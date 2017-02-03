BRIEF-Adesso to expand e-commerce activities through acquisition of an IT company

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Pursues complete takeover of an IT consulting and development company in the field of SAP customer engagement, business analytics and HANA

* Adesso is making this move in order to expand Adesso Group's existing e-commerce activities

* Purchase price will be financed with existing liquid funds, especially from capital increase in December 2016

* Plans call for company's swift and complete integration into Adesso Group

