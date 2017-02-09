Feb 9 Rnts Media NV:

* Strong preliminary financials for 2016 and increased 2017 guidance

* Pro-Forma revenues for 2016 grew by more than 65 pct to over 215 million euros ($229.6 million)

* Positive outlook for 2017 with revenues above 280 million euros and adjusted EBITDA in excess of 3 million euros

* On basis of preliminary figures for 2016, company announces that it has upgraded its guidance for full financial year 2017 from over 240 million euros to over 280 million euros in revenues

* FY EBITDA losses more than halved from -12.1 million euros to below -6 million euros, after achieving break-even in Q4 2016