Feb 9 Hamborner Reit AG:
* Dividend 0.43 euros per share
* FY 2016 net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.58 million)
* FY income from rents and leases amounted to 61.8 million
euros, up by 9.4 million euros or 17.9 pct on 2015 as a result
of new investments in particular
* EBIT was 31.7 million euros in year under review (previous
year: 27.1 million euros)
* Net profit for year amounted to 17.4 million euros, up
significantly by 26.5 pct on previous year's level (13.8 million
euros)
* Funds from operations (FFO), a key indicator of company's
operating performance, climbed to 36.1 million euros in 2016
(previous year: 29.2 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)