BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Comptel Oyj:
* Nokia announces its intention to acquire Comptel to advance its software strategy; launches a recommended cash tender offer for all the shares and option rights in Comptel
* Nokia, through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia Solutions and Networks oy undertakes to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel
* Price offered for each share validly tendered in tender offer will be 3.04 euro in cash
* Tender offer values Comptel at approximately 347 million euros ($370.28 million), on a fully diluted basis
* Board of directors of comptel has decided to recommend that shareholders and holders of option rights accept tender offer
* Nokia has presented that planned acquisition is not expected to have a material effect on operations and business locations of, or on number of jobs at, Comptel
* Tender offer will be financed through Nokia group's internal financing arrangements and no third party financing is required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.