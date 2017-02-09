Feb 9 Leifheit AG:

* Continues its sustainable growth and confirms earnings forecast

* Group turnover growth of 2.3 percent, according to provisional figures for 2016

* FY group turnover increased by 2.3 percent at 237.1 million euros, up from 231.8 million euros ($247.8 million) in previous year

* Confirmed its earnings forecast for 2016 financial year, which predicted EBIT of 21 million euros and was concretised in November 2016