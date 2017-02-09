BRIEF-Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances' prelim 2016 profit up 51.9 pct y/y
Feb 10 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
Feb 9 Leifheit AG:
* Continues its sustainable growth and confirms earnings forecast
* Group turnover growth of 2.3 percent, according to provisional figures for 2016
* FY group turnover increased by 2.3 percent at 237.1 million euros, up from 231.8 million euros ($247.8 million) in previous year
* Confirmed its earnings forecast for 2016 financial year, which predicted EBIT of 21 million euros and was concretised in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 10 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.