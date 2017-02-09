BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Cancom SE:
* Topped the one billion mark in revenues
* FY revenue rose 9.6 percent to 1.023 billion euros ($1.09 billion)
* FY consolidated group revenues, preliminary: 1,022.7 million euros (plus 9.6 percent; 2015: 932.8 million euros)
* FY consolidated group EBITDA, preliminary: 72.8 million euros (plus 15.4 percent; 2015: 63.1 million euros)
* FY consolidated group EBIT, preliminary: 51.2 million euros (plus 24.6 percent; 2015: 41.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.