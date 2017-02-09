BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 UET United Electronic Technology AG:
* Releases financial figures for operating business for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 consolidated revenues amounted to 14.631 million euros ($15.61 million)
* Q3 decrease of consolidated revenue of 1.997 million euros, respectively 12 percent
* Improvement of quarterly operating results compared to previous year
* Short-Term outlook remains restrained in these difficult market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: