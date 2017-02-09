Feb 9 UET United Electronic Technology AG:

* Releases financial figures for operating business for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 consolidated revenues amounted to 14.631 million euros ($15.61 million)

* Q3 decrease of consolidated revenue of 1.997 million euros, respectively 12 percent

* Improvement of quarterly operating results compared to previous year

* Short-Term outlook remains restrained in these difficult market conditions