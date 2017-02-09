Feb 9 Nordic Capital:

* Nordic Capital announces its intention to offer shares in Tokmanni to institutional investors

* Nordic Capital says sale price of shares offered will be determined by bids received in accelerated book-building process

* Says Cidron Disco S.à r.l ("Cidron", a company ultimately owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII) intends to offer for sale approximately 6 million shares

* Prior to the share Sale, Cidron owns 17,952,301 shares in the company, corresponding approximately to 30.50 pct of all issued shares