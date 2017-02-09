Feb 9 Nordic Capital:
* Nordic Capital announces its intention to offer shares in
Tokmanni to institutional investors
* Nordic Capital says sale price of shares offered will be
determined by bids received in accelerated book-building process
* Says Cidron Disco S.à r.l ("Cidron", a company ultimately
owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII) intends to offer for sale
approximately 6 million shares
* Prior to the share Sale, Cidron owns 17,952,301 shares in
the company, corresponding approximately to 30.50 pct of all
issued shares
