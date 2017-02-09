UPDATE 3-With eye on Obamacare, Price takes helm as U.S. health secretary
* After Price, Senate moves to Treasury nominee Mnuchin (Adds Trump quotes)
Feb 9 Evotec Ag
* Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec
* It resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital against cash
* Evotec will issue 13.1 million new shares to Novo A/S
* Novo A/S will invest eur 90.3 m to subscribe shares of evotec at a share price of eur 6.87 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
* Frazier Healthcare V, L.P reports 18.5 percent stake in Anaptysbio Inc as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kR6ZeE) Further company coverage: