BRIEF-UK's SFO investigating ABB Ltd's UK units for suspected bribery, corruption
* UK's SFO - commenced investigation into activities of ABB Ltd's United Kingdom units, their officers, employees and agents for suspected bribery and corruption
Feb 9 Transocean Ltd:
* Transocean ltd. Provides quarterly fleet status report
* As of February 9, 2017, company's contract backlog was $11.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Transglobe energy corporation announces execution of prepayment agreement and marketing contract
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.