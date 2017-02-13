BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 KPS AG:
* KPS generates sustained dynamic growth in the 1st quarter of 2016/2017
* Q1 sales went up by 17.2 percent to 40.3 million euros ($42.84 million)(Q1 2015/2016: 34.4 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT went up by 10.3 percent from 5.8 million euros to 6.4 million euros
* Q1 earnings after taxes increased by 6.0 percent to 5.3 million euros (Q1 2015/2016: 5.0 million euros)
* Confirm forecast for current business year 2016/2017 with stable and profitable growth to group sales of 160 million euros and EBIT of 25.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
