BRIEF-Altor buys Danish Norican
December 19, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Altor buys Danish Norican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Altor acquires norican

* Altor Fund IV (Altor) has signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the leading metallic parts enhancement company Norican Holdings ApS (“Norican”)

* Norican is a global company with more than 2,200 employees headquartered in Taastrup, Denmark

* Mid Europa and Accession II Investment Capital Ltd are the selling majority shareholders and after the transaction Altor, together with management, will hold 100% of the shares.

* Nordea, SEB and Swedbank provide debt financing for the transaction. Link to press release: here

