BRIEF-Rexam jointly acquires Envases Del Istmo SA in Panama
#Beverages - Brewers
January 15, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam jointly acquires Envases Del Istmo SA in Panama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc Ceo

* Acquisition

* Completed an investment in Envases del istmo sa (endelis), a single line beverage can plant in Colón, Panama.

* Long term supply agreements have been secured with Sabmiller and Florida Ice & Farm Company SA (FIFCO) whose affiliates previously owned endelis business.

* Has jointly with Envases Universales de Mexico (EUM), completed an investment in Envases Del Istmo SA (endelis)

* Transaction positions us well to serve both our local and global customers in an exciting growth region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
