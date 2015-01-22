FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CRH confirms in discussions with Lafarge and Holcim
#Switzerland Market Report
January 22, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CRH confirms in discussions with Lafarge and Holcim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - CRH Plc

* CRH confirms discussions with Lafarge and Holcim

* Discussions regarding potential acquisition of certain assets being disposed of by Lafarge and Holcim in advance of their proposed merger

* There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction

* If an acquisition was to proceed, it is likely that it would be funded through a combination of existing cash balances, debt and an equity placing

* A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

