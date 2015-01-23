FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Life receives government approvals for sale of Canadian units
January 23, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Life receives government approvals for sale of Canadian units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* Update on disposal of Canadian business

* Disposal remains on track to complete in early 2015

* Currently expects that return to shareholders and share consolidation will take place prior to April 6 2015

* Notes receipt of all necessary approvals from Canadian minister of finance and from relevant Canadian securities authorities

* Final dividend would be paid on resulting number of ordinary shares after consolidation

* To return around 1.75 bln stg (equivalent to 73 pence per share) to shareholders by way of b/c share scheme and carry out a share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

