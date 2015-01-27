BRIEF-PZ Cussons says H1 operating profit rises 3.5 pct

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc

* Interim dividend 2.61 pence per share

* Operating profit was 3.5 pct ahead of prior period on revenue growth of 1.5 pct

* Interim dividend raised to 2.61 pence representing a 3.2 pct increase

* Impact of weakening exchange rates was to reduce revenue and operating profit by about 26 million pounds and 1.8 million pounds respectively.

* Underlying performance since period end has been in line with expectations although naira has continued to weaken