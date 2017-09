Jan 27 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Medivir’s ceo increases his shareholding in the company

* CEO Niklas Prager bought 23,600 B-shares in Medivir for approximately SEK 2.1 million.

* The share purchase has occurred within the framework of an insurance arrangement Link to pressrelease: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)