FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gerry Weber 2013/14 EBIT 108.9 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 29, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber 2013/14 EBIT 108.9 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rtrs Poll Avg For Gerry Weber

* adhoc: gerry weber international ag successfully increases profitability in fy 2013/14 and posts ebit margin of 12.8%

* At eur 852.1 million, sales revenues remain stable compared to previous year in spite of challenging market conditions

* Ebitda margin climbs from 15.0% in previous year to 15.7% in financial year 2013/14

* Wholesale segment - unlike our own retail stores - was unable to meet our sales expectations

* Earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) eur 108.9 million in financial year 2013/14

* Did not quite reach targets it had set itself

* Fy sales was 867 million eur, ebit 111 million, net profit 75.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.