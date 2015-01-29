BRIEF-Gerry Weber 2013/14 EBIT 108.9 mln eur

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rtrs Poll Avg For Gerry Weber

* adhoc: gerry weber international ag successfully increases profitability in fy 2013/14 and posts ebit margin of 12.8%

* At eur 852.1 million, sales revenues remain stable compared to previous year in spite of challenging market conditions

* Ebitda margin climbs from 15.0% in previous year to 15.7% in financial year 2013/14

* Wholesale segment - unlike our own retail stores - was unable to meet our sales expectations

* Earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) eur 108.9 million in financial year 2013/14

* Did not quite reach targets it had set itself

* Fy sales was 867 million eur, ebit 111 million, net profit 75.4 million