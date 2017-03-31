RPT-BRIEF-Hexpol buys Czech compounding business from Trelleborg for 65 mln euro

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

March 31 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB, Hexpol

* Trelleborg sells compounding operation in the Czech Republic to Hexpol

* Says transaction is expected to result in a book capital gain of approximately SEK 450 m after tax.

* Says divested operation, which had annual external sales of approximately SEK 300 m in 2016 and profitability in line with level for Trelleborg, will be deconsolidated on march 31, 2017

* Hexpol says acquisition price is estimated to approximately 65 MEUR on a cash and debt free basis and has been funded by a combination of cash and existing bank facilities