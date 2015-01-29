FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solar Fabrik to file for insolvency in self administration
January 29, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Solar Fabrik to file for insolvency in self administration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Solar Fabrik Fuer Produktion Und Vertrieb Von Solartechnischen Produkten Ag

* adhoc: solar-fabrik aktiengesellschaft für produktion und vertrieb von solartechnischen produkten: solar-fabrik ag to file for insolvency in self administration, thomas oberle joining the board

* Says same application will also be prepared for solar-fabrik wismar gmbh

* Says goal of self administration is a restructuring of solar-fabrik ag and solar-fabrik wismar gmbh

* Says other companies of solar-fabrik group are not impacted

* Says applications will be filed with local court of freiburg on feb 02, 2015

* Says solar-fabrik ag has been impacted by low market demand combined with corresponding price pressure since q4 2014

* Says company estimates that this situation is likely to continue over next couple of months

* Says an insolvency situation due a shortage of liquidity could occur in course of 2nd quarter 2015

* Says supervisory board has also approved thomas oberle as an additional member of management board of solar-fabrik ag Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
