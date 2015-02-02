FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Property owner Grainger Plc to invest 76 mln stg in UK
February 2, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Property owner Grainger Plc to invest 76 mln stg in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Acquisition

* Invests £76m into uk regions including a major regional residential portfolio for £58m

* Has exchanged contracts for acquisition of a regional tenanted residential property portfolio for c.£58m from sarunas properties limited, a company owned by pervaiz naviede family trust

* Transaction brings company’s total investment into residential assets in uk regions to c.£76m in recent months, and represents over 900 residential units

* Purchase price of portfolio is investment value of properties at date of acquisition and represents a discount to their c.£66m vacant possession value

* Portfolio presently generates an annual gross rent of c.£4.5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

