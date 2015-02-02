FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computacenter to sell group's IT disposal and recycling unit for 56 mln stg
#IT Services & Consulting
February 2, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Computacenter to sell group's IT disposal and recycling unit for 56 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* Disposal and proposed return of value

* Disposal of R.D. Trading limited, group’s wholly-owned IT disposal and recycling subsidiary

* Gross cash consideration received from disposal of 56 million stg

* Proposed return of value to shareholders of approximately 100 million stg

* Computacenter (UK) has reached agreement with Arrow Electronics UK holding limited for disposal of entire issued share capital of group’s IT disposal and recycling subsidiary, R.D. Trading limited

* Disposal will allow company to focus its investment for growth on delivery and implementation of its services-led strategy

* Proceeds of disposal will be used as part of one-off return of value to shareholders outlined below

* Proposes to make a one-off return of value to shareholders of 71.9 pence per existing ordinary share, equivalent to approximately 100 million stg or approximately 11.2 pct of Computacenter’s current market capitalisation,

* Approval of shareholders is required for return of value and share capital consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
