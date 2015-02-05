FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bookrunner Barclays says BIS to place Greencoat UK Wind shares
February 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bookrunner Barclays says BIS to place Greencoat UK Wind shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc

* Proposed placing

* Department for business, innovation and skills (“BIS”) announces its intention to place at least 40 million ordinary shares in the capital of Greencoat UK Wind Plc

* Placing at a price of between 103 pence and 105 pence per ordinary share

* Greencoat will not receive any proceeds from sale

* Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

