BRIEF-Bookrunner Barclays says BIS to place Greencoat UK Wind shares

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc

* Proposed placing

* Department for business, innovation and skills (“BIS”) announces its intention to place at least 40 million ordinary shares in the capital of Greencoat UK Wind Plc

* Placing at a price of between 103 pence and 105 pence per ordinary share

* Greencoat will not receive any proceeds from sale

* Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners on transaction