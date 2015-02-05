FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Can maker Rexam confirms in takeover talks with Ball Corp
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Can maker Rexam confirms in takeover talks with Ball Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc

* Discussions on other matters are continuing and there can be no certainty any formal offer will be forthcoming

* Proposal values Rexam at 610 pence per each Rexam share based on a consideration of approximately two thirds in cash and one third in new Ball shares

* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Ball Corporation which may or may not lead to a formal offer being made for Rexam. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

