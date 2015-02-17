BRIEF-SHW AG FY 2014 sales up 17.6 pct to EUR 430.0 mln

Feb 17 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Group sales in fiscal year 2014 climb 17.6 percent to 430.0 million euros ($488 million)

* Management board and supervisory board intend to propose dividend of 1.00 euro per share

* Says EBITDA grew by 13.8 percent to 40.6 million euros (2013: 35.7 million euros) in period from January to December 2014

* Says FY 2014 adjusted net income, at 15.0 million, was only 5.8 percent higher than previous year’s level of 14.1 million euros

* Expects group sales in fiscal year 2015 to be approximately 460 million euros and adjusted EBITDA between 46 million euros -50 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)