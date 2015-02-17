FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada's Fairfax to buy insurer Brit Plc for 1.22 bln stg
February 17, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Canada's Fairfax to buy insurer Brit Plc for 1.22 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fairfax Fin Holdings Ltd

* Recommended offer for Brit plc

* Boards of Fairfax and Brit are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended cash offer

* Brit offer price values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Brit at approximately 1.22 billion stg and represents a premium

* Brit shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Brit share: 305 pence in cash (“Brit offer price”), comprising: 280 pence in cash (“cash amount”)

* Expected 2014 final dividend payable by Brit of 25 pence in cash to Brit shareholders on relevant record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
