BRIEF-SHW resolves capital increase to expand capacity
February 17, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SHW resolves capital increase to expand capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase to expand its capacity for the recently won serial supply contract for a global engine platform of a leading US OEM and for accelerated international growth

* Says share capital of company will be increased from 5.9 million euros ($6.7 million) to up to 6.4 million euros

* Says new shares will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Says currently in talks about additional joint ventures, inter alia, also for Brake Disc business segment

* Says assesses options for production expansion for Pumps And Engine Components business segment in low-wage countries of europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
