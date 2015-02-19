FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam says gets 4.43 bln stg offer from U.S. rival Ball Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc

* Total dividend up 2 percent to 17.7 penceper share

* FY sales from continuing operations fell 3 percent to 3.83 billion stg

* Final dividend 11.9 penceper share

* Underlying EPS up 5%

* Final dividend of 11.9p, taking total to 17.7p (up 2%)

* Recommended offer by Ball Corporation announced today of 407p in cash and 0.04568 of a new Ball share, representing in aggregate 628p per Rexam ordinary share

* In 2014, our beverage can volumes grew 4%.

* Expect 2015 to present a tough trading environment with headwinds from metal premium, foreign exchange volatility and pricing pressure

* Taking resolute steps to address challenges in Europe,reducing our cost base and increasing our productivity to attain cost leadership.

* Will be carrying through these plans irrespective of the outcome of the Ball offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

