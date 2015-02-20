FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essentra FY revenue at constant currency rises 14 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Essentra FY revenue at constant currency rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc :

* Final dividend up 18.9 percent to 12.6 pence per share

* Total dividend 18.3 pence per share

* FY revenue ahead 14 pct at constant fx (like-for-like 1 +9 pct) to 866 mln stg

* FY adjusted operating profit 2 up 16 pct (at constant fx)

* FY like-for-like revenue ahead 9 pct and adjusted EPS growth of 19 pct

* Well-positioned to continue its track record of balanced, profitable growth in 2015

* At least mid single digit like-for-like revenue growth and double digit adjusted eps growth at constant exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
