BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions FY 2014 revenues up 2 pct to 13.1 mln euros
February 20, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions FY 2014 revenues up 2 pct to 13.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* FY 2014 revenues increased slightly by 2 pct year on year to 13.1 million euros ($14.88 million)

* FY 2014 EBIT decreased by 0.5 million euros to 3.9 million euros

* Dividend for 2014 depending on future shareholder structure

* Says - guidance for 2015: - revenues between 13.0 million and 13.5 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT between 2.0 million and 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

